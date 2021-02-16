Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 25 Episode 7

Who got ousted among the latest wave of decisions from Matt?

Hometown dates were on the horizon on The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 7, meaning that Matt had to weigh up which of the women he thought would be worth investing his time.

With Heather Martin on hand to help him make those decisions, Chris dropped another bombshell on The Bachelor.

What big dates changed the trajectory of the milestone season?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.