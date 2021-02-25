Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Licked Up and Down

Did Teresa apologize to Jackie?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 2, Teresa persisted on her smear campaign against Jackie, more so after Jackie's comments about Gia.

But Melissa, Margaret, and Dolores refused to pick a side and it caused the group to splinter.

What did Jennifer have to say about the action?

Meanwhile, Joe grew concerned about Melissa not defending Teresa, while Jackie questioned Evan about his whereabouts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.