Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did Sheldon and George Sr. manage to make an impact?

On Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 9, the duo dined with President Hagemeyer and a university benefactor.

Meanwhile, Georgie gave Missy some brotherly advice when Mary wouldn't let her go to the school dance.

Elsewhere, Dale and June tried to convince Meemaw to make a big change in her life.

