All American: Homecoming Adds Former Legacies Star and Five Others to Cast

The highly anticipated spinoff of The CW's All American just got a boost of talent.

They've added six actors to their roster, and each gets a character description, as well.

We run down all of the latest cast additions below!

Written by All American showrunner Nkechni Okoro Carroll, All American: Homecoming follows Geffri Maya's Simone Hicks as she enjoys the HBCU experience.

The story "follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports while also navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College."

Carroll executive produces and is joined by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers who are also executive producing the pilot under Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Michael Schultz directs the pilot.

The latest cast members include Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde.

Smith, most recently starring as Rafael on Legacies will be playing Damon Sims, who is described as a nationally ranked baseball prodigy from the South Side of Chicago.

His family moved to an affluent neighborhood shortly after his Little League team was involved in a controversial national scandal.

Jenrette, who TV Fanatics will recognize from her memorable turn in The Handmaid's Tale Season 2, for which she earned an Emmy nomination, will play Amara Patterson, a successful journalist-turned-journalism professor who is Simone’s aunt.

Hardrict, who has recurred on shows such as The Chi and SWAT, will play Coach Marcus Turner, who once played baseball at Bringston University and had an injury derail his pro ball career.

Powell has appeared in shows like 90210 and Criminal minds, and he will play Jessie Raymond, Jr., an Atlanta native and hardworking varsity baseball player who befriended Damon while teen ballplayers.

Being in Damon’s shadow complicates their friendship.

Walker will play Keisha McCalla, a university administrator and “unofficial mayor of Bringston,” known for being the life of the party despite being a freshman.

And Hyde, who has appeared in American Vandal and The CW's Katy Keene, will play Thea Mays, a queen bee sophomore who takes responsibility for representing the Black community in the sport very seriously.

Simone’s arrival at Bringston creates a clash with the bond they share as Black women in tennis.

This promises to be every bit as exciting and engrossing as All American.

What characters are you most excited to see join Simone as she navigates university?

If you're unsure of this one, we urge you to watch All American online so that you get to know Simone before she begins her new adventure.

Drop below and share all of your thoughts on this upcoming show with us!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.