Killing Eve to End With Season 4 in 2022

Killing Eve is coming to an end with its upcoming fourth season.

The hit BBC America and AMC drama will begin shooting in the U.K. and places across Europe this summer, meaning that the series will be sitting the entirety of 2021 out.

2022 when the fourth -- and now final -- season will hit the air.

But the franchise may not end with Killing Eve Season 4.

The prospect of spinoffs is very much on the table, but it will all come down to whether the producers find a story worthy of passing on the baton.

Killing Eve Season 3 did not have the same success as the first two seasons with critics, and while it started slow, it did manage to pack a punch at the end of the season.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott said in a statement Tuesday.

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away.

"We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," said Oh.

Added Comer: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for."

"Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

"We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

"From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona [Shaw] and Kim [Bodnia], and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!"

Killing Eve Season 4 was originally supposed to enter production last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled those plans.

The announcement means that AMC is saying goodbye to three of its most popular series in 2022. Better Call Saul's sixth and final season airs next year, while The Walking Dead will wrap after its 11th season next year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.