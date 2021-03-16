Sarah Drew Teases Grey's Anatomy Return With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Sarah Drew is officially back at work on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Less than a week after the surprising casting news broke, Drew has shared a post of her reunited with her former on-screen lover, Jesse Williams.

Drew was written off the series in 2018 alongside Jessica Capshaw as the writers crafted a creative overhaul of the veteran medical drama.

The good news for fans is that April Kepner was not killed off. Despite coming close to death in her final episodes, she beat the odds before marrying her former lover, Matthew.

It was a rare happy ending for a Grey's Anatomy character, but what brings her back into the fold?

We have no idea.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know April shares a daughter named Harriet with Jackson, her former lover, and given that it looks like Drew is working with Williams, could Japril be reunited?

The character will have continued to communicate off-screen, but it will be fun to see them working together again.

Drew previously opened up about a potential return to Entertainment Tonight.

“Nobody’s asked me to come back,” Drew told the outlet last year.

“I can’t answer that. All I’ll say is that I love my family over there. So I would never say no to the possibility. But you know, it hasn’t presented itself.”

In fact, the actress has been open to returning every since her controversial exit.

“I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to,” Drew said in 2018 to ET.

“There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it. So I really have said goodbye to her.”

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has been a heavy season, featuring the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the death of Giacomo Gianiotti's Andrew DeLuca.

There's no telling whether this will be the final season, but given that it's brought back the likes of Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight, and now Sarah Drew, it seems more likely by the day.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is trying to write the season finale as a potential series ender because the show deserves to go out with a bang.

The holdup on another season appears to be contract negotiations. Ellen Pompeo's contract has lapsed, and Shonda Rhimes has been vocal in the past about not continuing the series without her.

Drew followed up her Grey's stint by booking two CBS pilots, but they did not go to series.

She will next be seen on Freeform's new drama series, Cruel Summer.

What are your thoughts on the first look at Drew's return?

Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.