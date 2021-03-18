TV Ratings: Chicago Med Plunges to Series Lows

It was another down night for the broadcast networks on Wednesday.

Starting things off for NBC was Chicago Med.

The beloved drama had 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo -- slipping 30% in the latter vs. its last original.

This marks a series low in the demo.

Chicago Fire (7.2 million/0.8 rating) was down two-tenths, but Chicago PD (6.1 million/0.8 rating) held steady week-to-week.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer (4.8 million/1.1 rating) dipped two-tenths vs. last week's season premiere.

The series is slowly losing ground in the ratings, but it still topped the night in the demo.

Game of Talents (2.7 million/0.7 rating) was down in total viewers but steady as a rock in the demo.

The CW's Riverdale (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Nancy Drew (0.4 million/0.1 rating) both lost ground in total viewers but were steady in the demo.

Tough as Nails was the sole original on CBS, and it held steady at 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

ABC's The Con had 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.