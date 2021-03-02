TV Ratings: Debris Touches Down With Middling Ratings

Debris finally touched down on NBC Monday night, but it did so with less than stellar ratings.

Debris Season 1 Episode 1 had 4.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49.

While the show led its time period, the rest of the shows were in encores in the slot, meaning there was less competition than usual.

On top of that, the half-hour slippage means a worrying amount of people tuned out after the first half.

It started with a 0.7 rating in the first half, but slipped to a 0.5 in the second.

The Voice returned earlier in the night with 7.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, a decent result for the veteran singing competition.

ABC's The Bachelor buckled with the increased competition from The Voice, slipping down to 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

FOX's 9-1-1 (6.2 million viewers/1.0 rating) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.2 million/0.8 rating) were both steady with recent results, while also further proving they fit like a glove together.

Over on The CW, All American (0.7 million/0.2 rating) and Black Lightning (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were each on par with their recent results.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.