TV Ratings: The Bachelor Finale Slips, America's Most Wanted Revival Flops

The latest controversial season of The Bachelor ended down considerably from last year.

The season finale drew 5.75 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating -- way down from the 7.7 million/2.2 rating it pulled in last year.

An After The Final Rose (5.3 million/1.3 rating) special was also down double digits.

The franchise announced last night that it would continue with two back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette, one of which definitely won't have Chris Harrison.

Over on NBC, The Voice was steady at 7.7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Debris Season 1 Episode 3 was steady at 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- but these numbers probably won't be enough for it to survive for long.

Over on FOX, America's Most Wanted returned with a revival, but it went virtually ignored at a paltry 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

These numbers are about a third of what 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star did in the slot earlier this season.

The Neighborhood (5.2 million/0.7 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 million/0.6 rating) each came back down to Earth after weeks of above-average ratings.

All Rise (4.1 million/0.4 rating) and Bull (5 million/0.4 rating), meanwhile, were both steady.

