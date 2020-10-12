These Relationships Changed Dramatically from Page to Small Screen

TV shows adapted from books are known for deviating from the original storyline.
Sometimes, the changes are small, but other times, they are significant. Shows will change characters, plots, settings, and even relationships to suit their vision.
In fact, there are a lot of couples in books that do not end up together in their respective TV adaptations. Sometimes, these couples date on the show, but they break up. Other times, their romances were never even given a chance.
We gathered a list of our favorite book couples that sadly did not make it on screen!
1.
Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin – The 100
Perhaps the most unsurprising couple on this list is Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin. When Clarke fatally shot Bellamy, the show ruined one of the best-developed relationships on television. Bellamy and Clarke were enemies, but they built a stable relationship based on trust, friendship, and loyalty. Despite the few bumps they endured, it was clear how much they loved each other. Thankfully, we still have the books, where Bellamy and Clarke are engaged and happily living together.
2.
Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore – The Vampire Diaries
While they did have an epic love on The Vampire Diaries, Elena and Stefan did not end up together on the show as they did in the books. In the novels, there was still a love triangle between Damon, Elena, and Stefan, and Elena did have feelings for Damon at some point. However, it was never a difficult choice for Elena at the end of the day -- Stefan was her true love.
3.
Nate Archibald and Serena van der Woodsen – Gossip Girl
The focal point of the Gossip Girl books was the love triangle between Blair, Nate, and Serena. To be fair, neither Serena and Nate nor Blair and Nate ended up together. But Serena was never interested in Dan despite his crush on her because she only had eyes for Nate. Dan ended up with Vanessa at the end of the books.
4.
Blair Waldorf and Nate Archibald – Gossip Girl
The same goes for Blair and Nate. They did not end up together, but their relationship (along with Serena and Nate's) was the focus of the Gossip Girl books. Chuck was always a villain, but the books mentioned he dated Blair for a year during college. Despite that brief relationship, Blair's true love was always Nate.
5.
Aria Montgomery and Noel Kahn – Pretty Little Liars
Ah, the epitome of what could have been. Aria and Noel had so much potential, and they shared such a sweet romance at the beginning of Pretty Little Liars. Unfortunately, once Noel found out about her relationship with Ezra, it went downhill from there. Besides, even if they miraculously turned things around, Noel died on Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 10. They had the best romance in the books, and they are arguably one of the best YA fiction couples ever.
6.
Jocelyn Fray and Luke Garroway – Shadowhunters
Jocelyn and Luke could have never ended up together despite being in love because Jocelyn died on Shadowhunters Season 2 Episode 4. At the end of the show, Luke was with Maryse Lightwood. In the books, Jocelyn never died, and she and Luke are happily married.
