These Relationships Changed Dramatically from Page to Small Screen

TV shows adapted from books are known for deviating from the original storyline.

Sometimes, the changes are small, but other times, they are significant. Shows will change characters, plots, settings, and even relationships to suit their vision.

In fact, there are a lot of couples in books that do not end up together in their respective TV adaptations. Sometimes, these couples date on the show, but they break up. Other times, their romances were never even given a chance.

We gathered a list of our favorite book couples that sadly did not make it on screen!