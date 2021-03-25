TV Ratings: The Conners Slips to New Lows, CBS Dramas Rise

It's been a rough season for many returning shows, but ABC's The Conners is losing a lot of ground in the ratings.

The Conners on Tuesday returned from another hiatus, and the ratings were down.

The latest episode drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The demo tally is the lowest to date.

Call Your Mother (2.1 million viewers/0.3 rating) was down 23% vs. its last original.

The series has not been a success for ABC and will likely be canceled in the coming weeks.

The Goldbergs (3.4 million/0.6 rating) and American Housewife (2.8 million/0.5 rating) were both steady as a rock.

ABC's night concluded with The Con at 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on CBS, Tough as Nails matched its series low at 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

SEAL Team (3.9 million/0.5 rating) and S.W.A.T (3.6 million/0.5 rating) were both up considerably, landing multi-week highs.

Over on The CW, Riverdale (0.5 million/0.2 rating) inched up, while Nancy Drew (0.4 million/0.1 rating) was flat.

FOX's The Masked Singer (4.9 million/1.1 rating) and Game of Talents (2.9 million/0.7 rating) were steady.

