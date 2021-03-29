TV Ratings: Zoey Plummets to Series Lows, The Equalizer Slips

NBC's decision to shift Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist back to Sundays is not paying off.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7 managed just 1.1 million total viewers and a 0.2 in the demo.

The series averaged 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating on Tuesdays earlier in the season, so these numbers are alarming.

Good Girls had 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating to close off NBC's night, but that series has a lucrative streaming deal with Netflix in international territories, so it will likely get a fifth season.

Over on ABC, American Idol was steady at 6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The series may be down, but it remains a solid option for ABC.

The Rookie returned from hiatus at 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- steady in the demo but up in total viewers vs. its last original.

The Equalizer returned from hiatus at 6.5 million and a 0.7 rating -- down almost 20 percent in total viewers vs. its last fresh original.

The series is already renewed for Season 2, so the numbers are fine.

NCIS: Los Angeles followed with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while the soon-to-conclude NCIS: New Orleans had 4.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

FOX went with The Simpsons (1.1 million/0.4 rating), Bob's Burgers (1 million/0.4 rating), and Family Guy (1.2 million/0.4 rating).

The CW's Batwoman (0.4 million/0.1 rating) and Charmed (0.4 million/0.1 rating) remained at the starting gate, but the network leans more into how the shows perform digitally.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.