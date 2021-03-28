Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Memory

Color me impressed.

Zoey managed to put others first on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 7. As her reward for being a relatively good friend for the first time in ages, her friends decided to drop everything to be there for her.

Well, I guess baby steps are all we can hope for this protagonist.

Maybe, we're a little too hard on Zoey because she tried to put her friends ahead of herself this time around as she went out of her way to help Leif and support Max and Mo's restaurant opening.

The issue is how her friends responded to her good deeds, especially Max, who left his restaurant opening to go stargazing with Zoey and the others.

Mo: Zoey, are you OK?

Zoey: No, no, no, no. This is your night, and I didn’t want any attention on me, and look what happened.

Max: And what did happen?

Zoey: It’s gonna sound really stupid when I say it, but the whole reason that that meteor shower meant a lot to me was because of a memory I had of seeing it with my dad.

Mo: Why didn’t you say anything?

Zoey: Because I’m tired of being a burden, and you guys are always there for me, and I don’t want our friendship to be one-sided.

Max: Hey, Zoey, honestly, you can come to us anytime about anything no matter how busy or wildly successful we get, we are here for you.

Mo: Unless Idris Elba walks in, then you’re a literal stranger to me, OK.

Max: Let’s go look at the meteors now.

Zoey: No, it’s your big night, and we missed the whole thing anyway.

Max: Look, maybe we can’t recreate that memory, but we can create a new one. There’s still stars in the sky, right? So let’s get a group and go. Permalink: Look, maybe we can’t recreate that memory, but we can create a new one. There’s still stars...

They treated Zoey like she was Mother Teresa incarnate for putting her desires on the back burner when she was just the kind of friend you'd except.

In turn, they were so impressed with her selflessness that they decided to ditch the restaurant opening and look at the stars, even though the meteor show was over.

Zoey, you have amazing friends. I hope you realize that.

With that out of the way, Zoey's attempts to help Leif and support her friends without making it all about her were admirable.

She was a little rusty and out of practice, but everything she did came from a good place, reminding us of the Zoey that charmed us and endeared her to us on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1.

Take Leif, for example. What Zoey tried to do for her sometimes friend and coworker went way above the 'heart song' call of duty.

She didn't have to put off watching the meteor shower to check on Leif's date, but she begrudgingly felt it was the right thing to do.

So Zoey couldn't help but feel responsible when things fell apart like we inevitably knew they would.

It was classic Zoey but in the best way, as we saw the return of the bumbling 20-something just trying to navigate these powers that she doesn't understand and be the best version of herself that she can.

Leif: I’m confused. Why are you being so nice to me?

Zoey: I don’t know. Because people have been bending over backwards to be nice to me for the past few months, so it’s my turn to return the favor to you of all people. Permalink: I don’t know. Because people have been bending over backwards to be nice to me for the past...

And in this instance, that meant hiding the truth about what the meteor show meant to her.

She already felt guilty for being a burden and didn't want to be the 'girl who cried dead dad' anymore, but there was a way to clue in her friends without making it all about her as usual.

If her friends had known what the meteor show meant to her before the restaurant opening, they could have come up with a plan that didn't involve them dropping everything they had at the last minute.

Something along the lines of one of them -- not Max -- accompanying her after the restaurant launch or even going with her the night before if she had let them know far enough in advance instead of asking them at the last minute.

It's all about finding that balance of being a good friend and supportive and knowing when to ask for help yourself.

Zoey's bounced from one end to the other and has a while to go before she can master that.

Elsewhere, the launch of Maximo was a huge hit, and it looks like love is in the air for the two restaurateurs.

Max reconnected with an old camp friend named Rose, and the two were pretty adorable together.

Max: Oh my god. What are you doing here? You like in New York, right?

Rose: How do you know that? You keeping tabs?

Max: Well, Instagram keeps tabs, and I have an obsessive need to know what everyone I’ve ever known is doing with their life. Permalink: Well, Instagram keeps tabs, and I have an obsessive need to know what everyone I’ve ever...

After everything Zoey's put Max through, the poor guy deserves some happiness, and he and Rose were vibing like crazy.

The only problem with this new development is the possible emergence of a Zoey/Max/Rose love triangle.

Zoey and Max have essentially pressed pause on any romantic relationship for the time being while Zoey deals with her grief over Mitch's passing.

Max never exactly made any promises to wait for Zoey, but it's pretty clear Zoey somewhat expected Max to be there when she was in a better headspace and was ready for a real relationship.

However, it's absurd for Max to wait around for Zoey, but he may have done just that if he hadn't reconnected with Rose.

Max has been so focused on the restaurant opening and ensuring that it's a success that pursuing a romantic relationship with someone else has been the farthest thing from his mind.

He's not disinterested in being with someone; he just hasn't been actively looking.

So when Rose, who adorably was his first kiss, conveniently walks back into his life, Max is ready to get back out there and maybe give things with Rose a try.

All that's left to do is sort out his conflicting feelings for Zoey and wonder if starting something with Rose means an end to him and Zoey before it even begins.

Zoey: How exciting is this?

Max: Yeah, so exciting. Did you order a meal that needs to be assembled in a laboratory?

Zoey: Oh that’s for Leif. It’s from Marlowe B’s. I’m helping him recreate this date of his that very badly by ordering all the things he would have ordered if she hadn’t bailed on him.

Max: Zoey, this meal came in a crate with dry ice and an instruction manual. This is our opening night. Do you want it to be our last night?

Zoey: I’m sorry. I’ll assemble it. I got a 5 on my Chemistry AP. No worries. Permalink: I’m sorry. I’ll assemble it. I got a 5 on my Chemistry AP. No worries.

That sort of contemplation on Max's part is fine, but it'd be awful if the show plans on Zoey jerking Max around again.

If Zoey's jealousy prompts her to realize that she's ready to be with Max, fine, but if her objections come from a place that she doesn't want Max to be with anyone else while she's still on the fence about things, then that's not OK.

Say it with me again, Max deserves only good things, as Mo after his breakup with Eddie.

Alex Newell told Entertainment Weekly that Mo's new love interest Perry, also known as the by-the-book fire marshal, will change things for Mo in a big way.

"This love interest and what this new love and relationship look like and how it is so different yet familiar at the same time is amazing.

"It's so big to show this relationship that's just as normal as any other relationship," Newell said.

Mo and Perry didn't get much in the way of romance in this installment, but it definitely planted the seeds.

Their back-and-forth banter was hilarious, and Mo and Perry seem to have that 'opposites attract' thing going on.

Mo could use someone who isn't afraid to push back against his continual whims and fancies, and Perry could be that guy.

Perry: I’m looking for Max Richmond.

Mo: Oh, did it just get hot in here?

Perry: Well, you are holding a hand torch with a 5,000 BTU per hour rating, and that’s a flaming drink.

Mo: And he knows things.

Perry: I should. I’m the fire marshal.

Mo: That was my Mo-lotov cocktail. It’s a pun because my name is Mo, and it was on fire.

Perry: I understand how puns work. It’s a code violation. Are those shaneel drapes?

Mo: Oh my god, yes. Thank you for noticing. They were really worth the splurge.

Perry: They’re also a violation.

Mo: But they’re so…

Perry: Luxurious and shimmery?

Mo: Yeah.

Perry: Believe me, I get the appeal, but the only thing more reckless from a fire safety standpoint would be a bunch of indoor tiki torches. Permalink: Believe me, I get the appeal, but the only thing more reckless from a fire safety standpoint...

Perry first appeared very matter-of-fact and even a little stiff, but him coming back to give Mo the patron saint statue spoke volumes, showing us that underneath his gruff exterior lies a total softie.

It's unclear where this relationship will go, but I'm excited to find out.

Lastly, Tatiana was mentioned, and Simon likes her as more than a friend.

However, did anyone else catch the light flirting going on with Zoey and Simon?

They're still in the friend zone, but they possibly could make the shift to more than friends some time soon.

I'm not entirely on board, but I'm not mad about it either, as these past few episodes have solidified their friendship and laid the foundation for a future relationship better than during the first season.

Some stray thoughts:

I get that David is going through a third-life crisis, but I could do without the whole 'David joining a band' subplot. This subplot is just so disparate from the rest of the show and feels out of place and a massive waste of time. Even stoner Aiden couldn't save this mess.

Are Tobin and McKenzie a thing? Did I miss that?

Leif can be a hard character to find likable, but it was still awful that Kaia was using him. He deserves to find someone age-appropriate to date who doesn't want a job reference from him.

So what did you think, TV Fanatics?

Was Zoey a good friend?

Which possible romantic pairing has you most excited?

Do you care about David joining Aiden's band?

Don't forget to hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. If you missed the latest episode, remember you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online at TV Fanatic.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.