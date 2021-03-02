Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Tobias listen to Jefferson?

On Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 4, the villain put a dangerous plan in action to try to wipe the Pierce family out.

However, things took an insane turn when Gambi dropped a bombshell about the people in Freeland before superheroes.

Elsewhere, Khalil continued to try to suit up as a new hero, but it put him at odds with Jennifer.

Use the video above to watch Black Lightning online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.