Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 19 Episode 9

How did the family feel about Khloe and Tristan's plans?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 Episode 9, the couple revealed their plan to expand their family.

However, everyone else wondered whether it was too soon for them.

Meanwhile, Scott faced some big decisions about his relationship.

What did he decide after a chat with someone close to him?

Elsewhere, Kim prepared for a test that would determine her future as a lawyer.

Use the video above to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.