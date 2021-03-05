Watch Mom Online: Season 8 Episode 10

Did Bonnie and Adam manage to get a break on Valentine's Day?

On Mom Season 8 Episode 10, the pair went on a date, but the ladies tagged along when they felt like they were alone.

Meanwhile, Wendy's new relationship became the talk of the town.

Who was the lucky man, and did she stop spending as much time with her friends?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.