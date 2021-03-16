Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 25 Episode 10

How did Matt's turbulent season conclude?

The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 10 brought his storyline full circle as the two final women met with Matt's family.

With one last date before the final rose ceremony, the heat was turned up on everyone involved.

But, how did Matt's family feel about the two finalists?

Meanwhile, Chris Harrison took a backseat as Emmanuel Acho stepped in to host the final rose special.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.