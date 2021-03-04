Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did Melissa cross the line?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 3 found the ladies on vacation and Teresa reporting back to Joe about Melissa.

Meanwhile, Teresa was put in the hot seat about the rumors she supposedly made up about Jackie.

The men decided to compare notes and more details about Jackie's past came to light.

Did Evan quit the trip with the men because of all the drama?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.