For All Mankind Exclusive Sneak Peek: Ellen Questions Her Future at NASA

Will Ellen leave NASA behind?

That's been one of the more prominent questions on For All Mankind Season 2 as the beloved character ponders her future.

She broke many barriers by being one of the first women to venture into Space, but will she achieve her dream as time slips away from her?

We have an exclusive sneak peek of For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 7, titled "Don't Be Cruel," and it shows Ellen at the hospital following her father's heart attack.

She tells him he needs to slow down and change his habits to have a healthier outlook on life, but he knows there's more going on with Ellen than meets the eye.

Ellen's plight is about making it to Mars. It would be the perfect way to wrap up her arc this season if she made it to where she wanted to be, only for the plot to send her in another exciting direction next season.

Yes, For All Mankind is already renewed for a third season. Hooray, right?

For All Mankind Season 2 has been firing from all cylinders through its first six episodes, delivering storylines filled with heart about characters you could believe exist in real life.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, Sonya Walge, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson.

For All Mankind is created by Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert.

Moore, Nedivi, and Wolpert executive produce alongside Golden Globe Award nominee Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Nichole Beattie, David Weddle, and Bradley Thompson.

For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ Friday, April 2.

