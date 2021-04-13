TV Ratings: All American Spring Premiere Slips, American Idol and The Voice Tie for Monday Win

The CW's buzziest series returned from hiatus on Monday night, but it looks like many of its fans were unaware.

All American Season 3 Episode 9 drew 706,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating.

While these numbers are down quite a bit, the series is still tracking well ahead of last season.

On top of that, a spinoff is on the way, and a fourth season has already been ordered.

Not bad for a show that was written off due to poor ratings in its first season.

After All American, the midseason premiere of Black Lightning, which was actually the pilot of Painkiller drew 396,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

These numbers are on par with the season average.

American Idol, which featured the surprise return of Paula Abdul, perked up week-to-week.

It had 5.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- decent for ABC.

The Voice on NBC ticked down week-to-week but still topped Monday in total viewers.

Debris was steady, but these numbers are too low to guarantee a renewal.

It's on the bubble at this stage.

CBS comedies The Neighborhood (4.8 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.6 million/0.5 rating) each came down to season lows.

All Rise (3.7 million/0.4 rating) hit a new low in total viewers, while Bull (5 million/0.4 rating) was steady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.