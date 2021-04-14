TV Ratings: Big Sky Returns With Series Lows

Big Sky may not be the hit ABC was hoping for.

The series returned on Tuesday after a lengthy hiatus, and the numbers were down considerably.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10 had 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, while Big Sky Season 1 Episode 11 followed with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The winter finale earlier this year was considerably stronger at 4.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The series has proven to be a big hit with delayed viewing factored in, but with the first mystery essentially wrapped up, it looks like viewers are not impressed with the Yellowstone-like approach to the second.

The show didn't exactly get a strong lead-in, either. Pooch Perfect drew 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on FOX, The Resident (3.4 million/0.5 rating) tied series lows in its midseason premiere.

Prodigal Son (2 million/0.4 rating), meanwhile, returned on a steady note but the numbers are just not here for the serial killer drama.

Young Rock (2.8 million/0.6 rating) on NBC perked up, while Kenan (2 million/0.4 rating), This Is Us (4.6 million/0.7 rating), and New Amsterdam (3.3 million/0.4 rating) were all steady week-to-week.

The Flash (0.9 million/0.3 rating) and Supergirl (0.6 million/0.1 rating) each dipped in total viewers, but held steady in the 18-49 demo.

The top draw of the night in total viewers was an NCIS encore, which had 5.4 million viewers.

What did you watch, TV Fanatics?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.