TV Ratings: Nancy Drew Hits Elusive 0.0 Rating

It was a down night for The CW's Nancy Drew which dropped to new series lows in both the demo and audience.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 10 drew 378,000 total viewers and a 0.0 rating among adults 18-49.

It also had a 0.0 among adults 18-34.

Given that the series has been stuck around the 0.1 range among adults 18-49, it was inevitable the elusive 0.0 would pop up eventually.

The series is already renewed for a third season and a spinoff is in the works, so The CW must be making serious bank from streaming and international sales to keep it afloat.

Before that, Riverdale's midseason finale thrilled 525,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo -- not much better than Nancy Drew.

ABC's The Goldbergs (3.1 million/0.5 rating) inched down a tenth, while The Conners (3.1 million/0.5 rating) and Call Your Mother (2.2 million/0.3 rating) were flat.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (7 million/0.8 rating), Fire (7.1 million/0.9 rating), and P.D. (6.3 million/0.9 rating) all inched up from their prior originals.

FOX's The Masked Singer (4.8 million/1.1 rating) and Game of Talents (2.5 million/0.6 rating) were stable with their season-to-date averages.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.