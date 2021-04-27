Watch All Rise Online: Season 2 Episode 13

How did Lola feel about her grand return to the Hall of Justice?

All eyes were on the new judge on All Rise Season 2 Episode 13 when she presided over a case where Amy represented a young woman accused of a swatting incident.

Meanwhile, Amy and Rachel made up, leading to a different dynamic.

Elsewhere, Amy presented her dying husband with divorce papers.

Use the video above to watch All Rise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.