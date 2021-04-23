Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 20 Episode 6

Did Kourtney get back together with Scott?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 6, Scott had a stunning admission of love for his ex.

Meanwhile, Khloe set out in search of a homeless man who made a lasting impact on her years ago.

Elsewhere, Kim enlisted the help of a professional to make her TikTok dancing debut.

Use the video above to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.