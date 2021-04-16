Watch Manifest Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Michaela manage to finish the case?

On Manifest Season 3 Episode 3, a worrying call from back home derailed the case to take down a group of murderers.

I Need Your Help - Manifest Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Ben teamed up with an unlikely 828er to help a young teenager.

Elsewhere, Grace confronted ancient family wounds that brought a lot to the forefront for all involved.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Forget the fact that I’m a cop. You came out of that lake for a reason. This is your chance at redemption. You and I were supposed to find each other again.

Mic

Eagan: I’m never wrong about Callings.
Ben: The Callings are never wrong either.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 3 Photos

I've Got These Feelings - Manifest Season 3 Episode 3
I Need Your Help - Manifest Season 3 Episode 3
Staying Civil - Manifest Season 3 Episode 3
Methhead - Manifest Season 3 Episode 3
Follow It - Manifest Season 3 Episode 3
Plead the Fifth - Manifest Season 3 Episode 3
