Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 15 Episode 8

Did Kody manage to prove to Janelle their relationship was worth saving?

On Sister Wives Season 15 Episode 8, Kody finally returned to Janelle's house, but the dynamic was different.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continued to cause unrest in the family due to them not being able to see each other.

Elsewhere, Kody and Meri's 30th anniversary arrived, but Kody was against trying to rekindle their flame.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.