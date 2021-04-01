Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Old Feuds Never Die

Did Melissa and Teresa's relationship change forever?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 7, an old feud resurfaced and everyone worried they were going back to their old ways.

News of the fight left Joe wondering which side to take, leading to an even bigger bust-up.

Elsewhere, Jackie pondered her future on the series and made a decision about whether to ditch filming.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.