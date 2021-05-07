Grey's Anatomy Trailer Teases Jackson's Farewell, Meredith on the Mend, & More!

Are you ready to say goodbye to Jackson Avery?

ABC has unveiled a trailer for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15, and it's a tearjerker.

As previously reported, Jesse Williams is exiting the veteran medical sudser after 12 years.

"I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie," Williams said in a statement after Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14.

"As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds.

"The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always.

"I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends." Jesse Williams on Grey's Anatomy.

Jackson's emotional penultimate episode aired Thursday and found him revealing to April that he no longer wanted to work at Grey Sloan Memorial.

This found him revealing that he planned to move to Boston. All of this came after a meeting with his father.

"I need to know why you left," Jackson asked his estranged father.

"Because I realized that it's really messed me up pretty badly. It just made it hard to maintain relationships and stuff. I have this inclination to run away and stuff.

"I know running away doesn't solve anything, I know that."

Jackson then dropped the bombshell on April.

"Running the foundation means I have to move to Boston," he told her.

"I'm moving to Boston and I really need you all to come. The foundation will employ you and Matthew. You'll be set. "

"You can do whatever you want in terms of an outreach program, or build or anything you want to do, we'll fund it. I would never leave Harriet.

"I could never, ever leave Harriet which means I really need you all to come with me. Please."

The series then teased a potential Japril reunion after April revealed that she and Matthew were over.

The aforementioned clip shows Jackson dropping the news of his exit on Bailey as he shows up for his last shift at the hospital.

He also has a chat with Meredith, who is finally in the land of the living and on the mend following her battle with COVID-19.

The trailer then shifted to confirm that next week will be two encores of classic episodes from 15 seasons ago, including the post-Super Bowl episode that found the hospital rocked by a bomb.

Yes, Grey's Anatomy is saying goodbye to another series regular, and no, the show has not been renewed for Season 18.

This means fans will be left on tenterhooks awaiting word on the fate of the show, but hey, at least we're getting closure for Jackson.

Have a look at the trailer and be sure to tune in on May 20 for this explosive outing.

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.