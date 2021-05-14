In Action Movie Review: Wildly Entertaining Against All Odds

If you've ever wondered whether your favorite action flicks could survive without the big explosions, the car chases, and the special effects, then Eric Silvera and Sean Kenealy's In Action is a must-watch.

Using little more than a good script, their own acting skills, and a few locations that were transformed scene by scene, they hit paydirt.

A scaled-down budget often means that entertainment value goes out the window, as well. Low-budget films aren't the best to look at, and the acting often seems subpar.

A good idea without the budget, it seems, ordinarily falls flat.

Thanks to Silvera and Kenealy, now we know that small budgets don't have to mean lowered expectations.

In Action is like nothing you've ever seen.

Silvera and Kenealy wrote, directed, and star in the action-comedy flick. It's low-budget but creative as hell and proves that you can make magic if you have a good story to tell.

The good story here grabs you early and never lets go. Partners behind the screen, Silvera and Kenealy focus on what they know and the story benefits.

In action tells the take of former writing partners and aspiring filmmakers, Sean and Eric, who have put their youthful dreams aside for more common pursuits.

Sean is a stay-at-home dad, while Eric has a career in marketing. Gone are the wild times they once shared, and in their place are business meetings and book clubs.

By the time they meet up at an old friend's wedding, they've talked themselves into being satisfied with their lots in life.

With plenty of cocktail weenies and drinks in their gullets and a reunion orchestrated by their loving wives, old dreams rise to the surface.

Their contentious friendship reads as combative, but their desires to one-up each other yield results even three sheets to the wind, and a partnership is reborn.

Through emails, the two begin writing an action script with a real-world background.

Their research piques the interest of the NSA, and when they meet to formulate their big ending, they're kidnapped, revealing a shocking conspiracy that mirrors their plot.

Silvera and Kenealy never set out to be actors, from what I have read, but they do a very admirable job. They call on themselves to enact some pretty harrowing, a good portion of which finds them in their underwear.

They're not dependent on props or flash to bring the exciting and often hilarious story to life, and that makes their accomplishment more significant.

Perfect pacing ensures In Action never loses your attention, even for a second. Silvera and Kenealy hook viewers early and manipulate their expectations with stunning twists and heartfelt reveals.

They're fans of the genre, and the film is peppered with references to action and acting greats.

They've used everything they know to craft a pared-down but unforgettable action-comedy movie experience, which succeeds even when they hang their hats on predictable tropes.

Instead of a small budget, inexperienced actors, and movie tropes hampering In Action, they demand that you pay attention and taunt you by being so much fun.

Silvera and Kenealy set with a purpose -- to prove that by focusing on the core elements of the genre and using its filmmaking techniques, they could do something with the style and feel of a big-budget action film for a totally new and fun movie experience.

In Action ran the festival circuit over the last year, winning awards for best action-comedy, best action feature, and audience choice, among other things.

Now you have the chance to see it for yourself and discover how two men and two locations can create an exciting and action-filled summer adventure.

Gravitas Ventures acquired In Action, and it's currently available on VOD platforms, including Amazon Prime and Apple.

If you're a fan of the genre and have an interest in filmmaking, this is one movie you shouldn't miss.

