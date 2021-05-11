TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Goes Low as Renewal Decision Looms

9-1-1 on FOX took a considerable hit in the ratings as it awaits word on its future.

The latest episode of the hit drama managed 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, marking new season lows.

The news comes as FOX is making renewal and cancellation decisions for its crop of shows.

9-1-1, as the network's No. 1 scripted series, is heavily expected to get a formal pickup in due course.

9-1-1: Lone Star followed with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Both shows remain strong and should be together on the schedule next season.

Over on ABC, it was family movie night with a screening of Finding Dory at 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Recently renewed medical drama, The Good Doctor, followed with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.8 million/0.5 rating) each continued to dive, while Bull (4.8 million/0.5 rating) and All Rise (3.6 million/0.4 rating) held steady.

All Rise is heavily on the bubble, but a decision should come later this week.

The Voice on NBC slipped 25% in the demo to 5.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Debris, another bubble show, was steady at 2.5 million/0.4 rating.

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

