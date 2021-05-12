TV Ratings: Bubble Drama The Resident Dips to New Series Low

Now that FOX has canceled Prodigal Son, all eyes are on fellow Tuesday drama The Resident.

The latest episode of which slipped to its lowest total viewer tally to date.

2.9 million viewers marks a decline of around 500,000 viewers week-to-week.

The series was steady in the demo, and a renewal decision should come in the days ahead.

As a whole, the series is still a decent performer, but with FOX having many new shows on deck for next season, it could potentially cut The Resident to make way for another new drama.

Afterward, the penultimate episode of Prodigal Son was steady at 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on CBS, NCIS (8.6 million/0.6 rating) and FBI (7.4 million/0.6 rating) dropped hard vs. last week, while FBI: Most Wanted (5.7 million/0.4 rating) was steady.

All three shows are renewed for next season and CBS is expanding both franchises with new series.

The CW's rotation of The Flash (0.8 million/0.2 rating) and Supergirl (0.5 million/0.1 rating) were stuck at series lows.

A Tuesday edition of The Voice did 5.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while This Is Us (4.9 million/0.8 rating) and New Amsterdam (3.2 million/0.4 rating) were steady.

ABC's Pooch Perfect (1.8 million/0.3 rating) was down, while Black-ish (1.6 million/0.3 rating) and Mixed-ish (1.5 million/0.3 rating) were steady.

Big Sky (2.6 million/0.4 rating) inched up slightly as it heads into its first-season finale.

