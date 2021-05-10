TV Ratings: Zoey Dips as Renewal Decision Looms

It was a down night for one of the dramas awaiting word on its future.

The latest installment of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist registered 1.3 million and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

While the ratings remain soft, the series is a decent digital performer for NBC and does have critical acclaim.

It could eke out a third-season renewal, but it will probably come down the wire.

Good Girls managed 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating out of Zoey, but the former has a Netflix deal that should keep it safe.

Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (0.5 million/0.1 rating) inched up a bit in total viewers, but was flat in the demo.

Batwoman followed and was steady at series lows. It had 0.4 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

American Idol continued on a down note with 5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The Rookie closed off the night for ABC with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- up 20% vs. its last original.

The series is awaiting word on a renewal, but it should be a lock when you consider the live ratings are decent.

Over on CBS, The Equalizer had 6.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- on par with its recent ratings.

NCIS: Los Angeles (5.5 million/0.5 rating) inched down, but NCIS: New Orleans (4.9 million/0.5 rating) was steady as it heads into its series finale.

The Simpsons (1.1 million/0.3 rating) and The Great North (0.8 million/0.3 rating) were both down, but Bob's Burgers (1.1 million/0.5 rating) and Family Guy (1.3 million/0.5 rating) were up.

What did you watch on the night?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.