Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 12

What brought Gary's dad together with Darcy?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 12, the pair met for the first time, and while everyone was worried, it went better than expected.

Meanwhile, Rome and Regina hosted a dinner on the night of George Floyd's murder, and when the news of the killing broke, everyone at the dinner party watched the video in shock.

Elsewhere, Tyrell revealed a shocking piece of information to a family member.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.