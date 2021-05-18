Watch All Rise Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Lola manage to come to a decision on the biggest case of her career?

On All Rise Season 2 Episode 16, Lola was tested like never before when Rachel and Amy combined forces.

Meanwhile, David helped Lola court donations and endorsements to prepare for her upcoming re-election campaign.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch All Rise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.