Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Gambi's fact-finding mission help the family?

Jefferson realized he needed to cover all bases on Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 10, and it resulted in a lot of big changes.

Meanwhile, Christine found herself in some serious trouble when her past actions caught up with her.

What did she have to say when the net closed in?

Use the video above to watch Black Lightning online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.