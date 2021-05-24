Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did McCall manage to save everyone in her orbit?

On The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 10, a surprising threat arrived with a devastating plan to get some revenge on her.

Delilah and her friends were targeted by a European crime syndicate for being eyewitnesses to the execution of a drug cartel boss.

How did it all play out in the end?

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.