Watch The Hills: New Beginnings Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Kaitlynn give Brody's new flame her seal of approval?

On The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 3, things took a turn during the vacation when they all crossed paths.

Meanwhile, Brandon's hopes for a romantic trip with Dani got put in jeopardy after a major career mistake.

Elsewhere, Audrina revealed she had a thing for another member of the cast.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.