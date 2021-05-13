Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: House of Horrors

What happened to Melissa and Joe?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 13, their relationship hit the point of no return.

With their lives going in distinctly different directions, they had to decide whether to make compromises or call it quits.

Meanwhile, Teresa decided to take her relationship with Luis to the next level.

How did her family feel about the new man in her life?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatoc.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.