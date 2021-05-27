Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Reunion Part 2 (Season 11)

Who started the cheating rumor?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 15, Jackie and Evan called out Teresa's hypocrisy as Andy dropped a bomb on the ladies about the source of the rumor.

Meanwhile, Teresa finally opened up about her relationship with Luis, while Melissa was put on blast for a lack of support.

Did Margeret finally get one over on Jen?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.