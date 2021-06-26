Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Did Natalie come clean to Mike?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 10, things took a turn when someone learned that Natalie planned to get surgery.

Meanwhile, Angela looked into divorcing Michael after a string of bizarre developments.

What did the divorce attorney have to say?

Elsewhere, Tiffany learned some shocking details about what Ronald expected of her.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.