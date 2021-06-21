Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Angela cross a line?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 9, she opted to spy on Michael by asking someone to hack into his phone.

It was one of the wildest scenes to date, but also gave fans a huge twist.

Meanwhile, Yara battled COVID-19 as Jovi was in another country for work, leading to many concerns.

Elsewhere, Mike opted to defend his mother to Natalie, resulting in a wild development.

