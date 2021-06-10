Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 18

at .

Did Sophie get justice for her trauma?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 18, the youngster realized she needed to make the man who made her life a living hell pay.

The Gregorys- tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Maggie forced Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships.

What did he have to say about her plea?

Elsewhere, Eddie realized he wanted to fight for his family, leading to a wild chain of events.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

Maggie: You did everything you could.
Sophie: But it wasn't enough.

Whenever I meet someone here, I know that person is saying there's that woman whose husband killed himself. There's that woman who had the affair.No one thought that in France.

Delilah

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 18

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 18 Photos

Keeping Everyone Together - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 17
The Gregorys- tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 17
Christopher Gregory - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 17
Victim on Trial - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 17
Layla's Diary - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 17
Protecting Sophie - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 17
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 3
  3. A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 18
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 18