Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did Sophie get justice for her trauma?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 18, the youngster realized she needed to make the man who made her life a living hell pay.

Meanwhile, Maggie forced Gary to take a hard look at himself and his relationships.

What did he have to say about her plea?

Elsewhere, Eddie realized he wanted to fight for his family, leading to a wild chain of events.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.