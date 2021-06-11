Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Was it really the end of the line for Angelina and Chris?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 16, the couple continued to be at odds, leading to one of them moving out.

Meanwhile, Mike celebrated his five-year soberversary, with the roomies throwing a parade in his honor.

Elsewhere, a surprising face from the past returned, leading to the mother of all confrontations.

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.