Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Who started the rumor?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 17, the family assembled, but a rumor involving Angelina, her marriage, and chicken tenders threatened to derail everything.

Meanwhile, Mike celebrated his five-year soberversary, and Snooki had many things to say about it.

Elsewhere, the gang wondered what was happening with Ronnie when they read some worrying news online about him.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.