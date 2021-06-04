Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 20 Episode 10

Did the family manage to keep it together?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 Episode 10, the family made their way to Lake Tahoe one last time to relive some of their fondest memories.

Meanwhile, Kim dealt with some turbulence in her marriage as rumors swirled.

Elsewhere, Kourtney felt pressure from the family and Scott to make a decision about their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.