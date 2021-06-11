Watch Manifest Online: Season 3 Episode 12

How did it all end?

On Manifest Season 3 Episode 12, the Stones were reunited with Olive, but their happiness was interrupted when they discovered someone had run away.

Meanwhile, Michaela struggled to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat, putting her relationship with Jared on the line.

Elsewhere, Ben and Saanvi undertook a treacherous mission to save someone they wanted to survive.

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.