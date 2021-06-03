Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 18

at .

Was there a way forward for Nancy?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18, Carson, Ryan, and the Drew Crew worked together to help her through her latest mishap.

Saving Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18

As the investigation into Everett intensified, a surprising new detail came to light that put one member of the Drew Crew in danger.

How did it all play out?

Watch Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

Nancy: I'm getting worse because of you. The Wraith made it so I didn't see the worst parts of you. You put me down, you undercut me, you tried to isolate me from my friends! And they warned me.
Gil: You're not yourself right now. This is the Wraith talking, clearly-
Nancy: No, it's the Wraith's fault we lasted this long. This whole time it's been manipulating me and feeding off of my vulnerabilities. We're not doing this anymore, Gil.

Ryan: I can't even afford Celia's funeral right now.
Nancy: Oh, Ryan, I'm really sorry.
Ryan: Don't be sorry because all that matters, right now, is that we help you. I mean, you're all I got left.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18 Photos

Drew Crew - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18
Saving Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18
Running Out of Time - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18
Nick and Bess - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18
Wraith - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18
George - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18
  1. Nancy Drew
  2. Nancy Drew Season 2
  3. Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18
  4. Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 18