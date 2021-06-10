Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Overexposed

Did Erika go the way of Denise Richards?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 4, everyone was shocked as rumors swirled about her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, Sutton and Crystal continued to bicker over the way they both acted in Lake Tahoe.

Elsewhere, Kyle had a stunning revelation for her co-stars that put her on the outs with a long-term friend.

