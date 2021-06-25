Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 15

Did Micki manage to forgive her mother?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 15, Mercedes arrived with a big revelation in an attempt to make things right with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Walker found himself in a heap of trouble when he got involved in a case he couldn't investigate.

Elsewhere, August suffered PTSD after what happened at the ranch and a surprising face helped him.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.