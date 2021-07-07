Fear Street Part Two - 1978 Review: Raised Stakes and Increased Carnage

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is a perfect segue after the carnage that began in Fear Street Part One: 1994.

Kiana Madeira and Benjamin Flores Jr., return as Deena and Josh, who take what they've learned about C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) and get in contact with her with the hope that they can save Sam (Olivia Scott Welch).

Of course, nothing is ever that easy, especially when it comes to horror movies.

To move forward, they need to understand the full picture of what has come before, and C. Berman's story is only the beginning.

She's a strange woman whose entire life has been shattered by what happened to her at Camp Nightwing in 1978.

Her life revolves around constantly ringing alarms, an oddity that isn't ever completely explained but only adds to her aura of mystery.

She hopes that by sharing the story of her tragic stay at the camp, Deena and Josh will understand just how difficult it is to kick the evil once it latches onto you.

While Fear Street Part One: 1994 brought to mind slasher flicks like Scream, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 dives straight into Friday the 13th territory with its camp setting and a weapon upgrade - hello ax murderer!

The much-lauded Friday the 13th music is also present in some capacity, which brings the feeling alive, if only for a short scene.

Given the camp setting, there isn't a lot of room for props to give the set that 1978 feel. The clothing is close, and there is a Cheryl Tiegs poster on one of the cabin walls, but the music misses the mark, and that surprised me.

There were a few songs from Part One that might have been released after 1994, but all of the songs here were released well before 1978.

Given the enormous scope of the '70s and that AM radio still dominated, especially for teenagers still in high school, that was a missed opportunity.

Witches were never big in horror movies of the time, but the Fear Street novels rely on them with the Fier/Fear family, and Sarah Fier's story begins to unfold here.

As for the kids, the camp is comprised of Shadyside and Sunnyvale kids, and just like their schooltime adventures, they're at each other's throats except a few Romeo and Juliet types who have hopes of crossing the great divide for a little love (or sex).

Among them are sisters Cindy and Ziggy Berman (Emily Rudd and Sadie Sink) and brothers Nicholas and Will Goode (Ted Sutherland and Brandon Spink).

We've already established both a Berman and two Goodes in Fear Street Part One: 1994, and their story is at the epicenter of 1978.

Although it has always been director Leigh Janiak's desire for misfits and "others" be at the center of this Fear Street adaptation, 1978 pulls away from a little bit of that.

In 1994, there was representation from many different groups, but 1978 has a whiter, more heterosexual cast. The otherness here comes from the Shadyside/Sunnyvale rivalry and that works for the year it takes place.

Kids in 1978 weren't kind to those who weren't like them. They were nasty and mean, and that's laid bare here.

Did I mention the sex? There is a lot of it in this one, which is also reminiscent of Friday the 13th. While these kids don't get offed mid-coitus, sexy shenanigans at Camp Nightwing is quite the pastime.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is also a lot more gruesome with many more deaths and lots of bloody carnage. All of them aren't captured on film, but the ones that are go the extra mile in the special effects department.

The best thing is how this installment propels the viewer to Fear Street Part Three: 1666. Sarah's story will be told in full during the finale, and many of the players we've met so far will bring that chapter of the series to life.

From what I can see, critics enjoyed Fear Street Part One: 1994 a lot more than the audience. Some viewers picked apart the specifics and others were disappointed that it didn't feel like the Fear Street that they know and love.

Janiak has an affinity for both the books and horror movies, so she's worked hard to bring the two together in this series, and while it's not perfect, it's capturing the essence of both by embodying the spirit of the books in vintage horror.

It's not an easy task to merge two iconic genres as she's done here, but with two down and one to go, Janiak has achieved a win.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 raises the stakes and increases the slaughter quotient while carving a path leading straight to 1666.

The Fun Factor of the Fear Street Trilogy through Part Two is off the charts with gore galore, credible horror homages, the Fear Street Spirit, and teenage angst, ingenuity, and stupidity for miles. If you can't sit back and just enjoy these movies, then you are doing it wrong.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 drops on Netflix on Friday, July 9 at 3 a.m. ET.

